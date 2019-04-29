Have your say

Craig MacGillivray surveyed the League One title race and declared: Anything can happen.

Pompey still have an outside chance of clinching the silverware entering the final week of the season.

Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Joe Pepler

Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sunderland, the Blues sit four points behind leaders Luton and second-placed Barnsley.

However, Kenny Jackett’s troops have a played a game less and welcome Peterborough to Fratton Park tomorrow night.

It means Pompey could go into the last weekend just a point off top spot and would make for an intriguing final day against Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

In their respective final games, Luton host Oxford United while Barnsley travel to Bristol Rovers.

MacGillivray knows the importance of Jackett’s side delivering two victories and piling the pressure on the Hatters and the Tykes.

And the infectious keeper insists the third-tier crown is still all of play for.

He said: ‘Anything can happen. We have got two games and, ultimately, we need to win those two games.

‘But anything can happen. We can still mathematically win the title, so it is still all to play for.

‘We need to make sure we’re bang at it for Tuesday.

‘Ultimately, we need to win Tuesday and then we need to win on Saturday.

‘That would have been regardless of what happened at Sunderland.

‘We want to finish on a high and we want to win the last two games.

‘We just need to focus on ourselves and what happens, happens.

‘But we are in a position where we can still do it.

‘If we do win both our games and results don’t go our way then we have to put ourselves in the best position possible going into the play-offs.’

Pompey’s draw at Sunderland means automatic promotion is no longer in their own hands.

However, the result effectively put paid to the Black Cats’ ambitions of finishing in the top two.

Tom Flanagan opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute but Jamal Lowe equalised for 15 minutes later.

Jack Ross’ men put Jackett’s men under a barrage of pressure but a man-of-the-match performance from MacGillivray, coupled with a stoic defensive performance, ensured the Blues returned to Fratton Park with a point.

And the former Shrewsbury man feels a draw could still prove massive.

He added: ‘Sunderland were going to go throw the kitchen sink at us.

‘They had to throw bodies forward to score because they had to win to stay in the promotion fight.

‘At times, we rode our luck well, defended very well and come out with a point.

‘A point, you never know, could be massive.’