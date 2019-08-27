Have your say

Craig MacGillivray says it’s an honour to be handed his maiden Scotland call-up.

The Pompey keeper has been selected in Steve Clarke’s squad for their European Championships 2020 qualifiers against Russia (September 6) and Belgium (September 9) next month.

It’s reward for MacGillivray’s fine form since moving to Fratton Park from Shrewsbury on a free transfer last summer.

The 26-year-old has featured 61 times for Kenny Jackett’s side, recording 20 clean sheets.

There have long been shouts from supporters for MacGillivray to be included in Scotland’s set-up.

He told of his pride to receive international recognition – but insists he’s firmly focused on Pompey’s upcoming clashes against QPR and Blackpool.

Craig MacGillivray. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

MacGillivray wrote on Twitter: ‘It’s an absolute honour to be called up to represent my country for the first time! But first onto tomorrow and then Saturday!’