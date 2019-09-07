Portsmouth keeper Craig MacGillivray looks on from bench as Scotland fall to crucial Euro defeat

Craig MacGillivray had to settle for a place on the bench as Scotland fell to a crucial European Championship defeat to Russia last night.

Boss Steve Clarke opted to use Wigan keeper David Marshall between the sticks as his side slipped to a 2-1 Group I reverse at Hampden Park.

The 34-year-old would have been disappointed to concede Artem Dzyuba’s leveller, which was fired close to his body and into the net after John McGinn put Scotland in front.

That was before Stephen O’Donnell turned the ball into his own net to give Russia the points and leave Scotland six points off the pace in their group, with the top two qualifying.

MacGillivray is vying for a starting spot along with Marshall and Sunderland’s Jon McLaughlin after being given his maiden international call-up.

Ross McCrorie captained the Scotland under-21 side to a 2-0 win over San Marino in their Euro qualifier on Thursday night.

Ronan Curtis was an unused sub as Republic of Ireland rescued a point at home to Switzerland in a 1-1 draw. Former Pompey left-back started the game at left-back as Mick McCarthy’s side remained top of Group D.

In the same group, former Pompey midfielder Liam Walker started for Gibraltar as they were thumped 6-0 at home by Denmark.