Craig MacGillivray admitted his maiden Scotland call-up is something he’ll ‘treasure’.

Now the Pompey keeper is determined to force his way into Steve Clarke’s starting line-up.

The 26-year-old was one of three goalkeepers named in the Scottish squad for their recent European Championship qualifiers against Russia and Belgium.

MacGillivray’s selection was just reward for his consistency between the posts for the Blues following his move from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018.

Yet Wigan’s David Marshall was given the nod by Clarke to start both games, which ended in 2-1 and 4-0 defeats respectively, leaving Pompey’s No1 and Sunderland keeper Jon McLoughlin to watch on from the sidelines.

Speaking on the Blues’ Youtube channel, MacGillivray said it was an ‘unbelievable experience’ being involved in the squad for the first time.

However, he’s keen to to earn his first cap and prove he can be a regular on the international stage.

Scotland, who currently sit fifth in Group I, travel to Russia on October 10 for their next qualifier, before playing hosts to San Marino on October 13.

MacGillivray said: ‘It was nice (being part of the Scotland squad), it's still an unbelievable experience getting called up by your country and hopefully it's not the first and the last time.

'It's a completely different experience and one I'll treasure…

‘It is a sort of transition period in a sense, I wouldn't think they'll tinker it too much.

‘But you don’t want to get called up and just constantly be going and sitting on the bench and watching from the stands.

‘It’s one thing I don’t want to be doing.

‘I want to go there, give a good account of myself and hopefully get an opportunity to play and show what I can do.’

MacGillivray returns to Pompey action tonight when the Blues host Burton in League One at Fratton Park (7.45pm).

