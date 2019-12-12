Craig MacGillivray has fired a warning shot to Pompey’s League One rivals – insisting the players are ‘firing’ and ‘ready’ to catch the teams above them as the battle for promotion heats up.

After a stuttering start to the season that left Kenny Jackett’s side languishing near the bottom of the League One table, the Blues have rallied and are now just three points off the play-offs.

Doom and gloom has been replaced by growing optimism, with Pompey currently enjoying a 10-match unbeaten run.

And with games coming thick and fast over the festive period, MacGillivray has insisted the Blues are ready to hunt down those above them in the standings.

The keeper said: ‘Results have really picked up recently with only one defeat in the last 15 games – it shows that we are moving in the right direction.

‘Everyone is buoyant and confident and ready to catch the teams above us.’

A nightmare start to the campaign appeared to dent the team’s chances of securing promotion this season, after losing out in the play-offs last term.

A flurry of new players joining and the likes of Matt Clarke, Jamal Lowe and Nathan Thompson departing, clearly had an impact.

But MacGillivray said the squad is once again firing on all cylinders.

Asked why the team suffered a below-par start, the 26-year-old said: ‘We had some bad luck at the start of the season when things didn’t click.

‘There were a lot of changes in the summer where we had to integrate different players from different clubs.

‘They all had to get used to a new club, new players, new dressing room and learn how we do things here.

‘It takes time to adapt. But now everyone has found their feet.’

Pompey’s turnaround has quietened those who were calling for manager Kenny Jackett’s head earlier in the campaign.

Fans were heard chanting: ‘We want Jackett out’ during the defeats at Wycombe and AFC Wimbledon.

But current Blues momentum has seen the previously under-fire boss nominated for the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month Award for November.

MacGillivray added: ‘He (Jackett) deserves big credit for being nominated.

‘He is the one who picks the team and we are now gelling and firing as a unit.

‘Hopefully he wins the award.’