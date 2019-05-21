Petar Durin featured for Croatia under-18s earlier today.

The Pompey Academy keeper played for the full 90 minutes in his country’s 1-1 draw with Czech Republic in the Slovakia Cup.

Petar Durin. Picture: Joe Pepler

Croatia broke the deadlock early on but Czech Republic equalised when Durin was beaten by a penalty late in the game.

The 18-year-old will be hoping to win another cap when Croatia take on Ukraine on Thursday.

Durin arrived at Fratton Park from Italian side Atalanta for an undisclosed fee last summer.

He made 11 appearances for Mark Kelly’s young Blues, while he was named on the bench for Kenny Jackett’s side’s 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy win at Southend in January.

Durin also had a brief spell on loan at Bognor.