Alex Bass expects his immediate Pompey future to be resolved in the next couple of weeks.

And the promising keeper has underlined he's happy to be guided by Kenny Jackett over what next season holds for him.

Bass is waiting for talks with the Blues manager where he feels there will be more clarity over what will take place in the coming months.

The Academy graduate is happy to continue his education away from Fratton Park, but with Luke McGee looking to move on he may be needed as Craig MacGillivray's understudy.

Bass can see why MacGillivray is at the head of the keeping pecking order and isn't looking to cause any commotion about the path he takes next term.

He said: ‘I haven’t sat down to see what I’m going to be doing this season.

‘I’m just going to keep working hard, proving what I’m about and seeing where it takes me.

‘I’m 21 and you’re looking at playing a good standard of football and trying to prove yourself.

‘But I’ve got to do what the manager wants me to do. If that means doing a job here I’m happy to do that.

‘I’d have thought we’ll sit down at the end of pre-season. We’re in the early stages and things can still happen while the window is open.

‘You want to be playing but it looks like Craig’s going to be No1 again. He’s done very well and if the gaffer needs me to be No2 or go out on loan then I’m happy to do either.’

Bass’ loan experiences to date have seen him gain playing time fairly low down the football pyramid with Salisbury, in the second tier of Southern League football.

That was followed by a stay in National League South last year with Torquay, a spell which was hindered by injuries before he was recalled in December after an injury to Luke McGee.

Bass saw both stints away from Pompey as beneficial.

He added: ‘I had a good year at Salisbury and it was my first step into senior football.

‘I thoroughly enjoyed that and Torquay was another thoroughly-enjoyable experience.’