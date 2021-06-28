Marcus Harness, centre, models Pompey's new home shirt for the 2021-22 season. Picture: Portsmouth FC

The latest strip – which has been designed by Nike – features the traditional colours of blue shirts, white shorts and red socks.

It is available to pre-order online before going on sale in the Anson Road club shop on Wednesday, July 7.

Blues winger Marcus Harness said: ‘I really like it – I think it’s even better than last season’s kit. It’s nice and comfortable, but it also looks really good.

‘I’m not the best model, but it’s been fun and now I’m interested to see what the other kits look like.’

The 2021-22 home shirt includes a graphic print on the sleeves and is slim fit for a tailored feel.

It is made with at least 75-per-cent recycled polyester fibres, as part of Nike’s commitment to ‘Move to Zero’ and contains mesh on the back and sides to provide additional breathability.

Shirts are priced £49.95 for adult sizes, with youth shirts at £45 and the junior version £37.50.

Shorts are £22, £19 and £18 respectively, with socks priced £8.50-£11.