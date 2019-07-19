Pompey are set to land a windfall from Conor Chaplin’s move to Barnsley.

The Blues will receive a financial fillip from the Academy graduate making a move to the Championship from League One Coventry today.

They are entitled to 20 per cent of any profit from Chaplin’s exit from the Ricoh Arena, after his loan move last year was made into a £500,000 permanent stay in January.

Reports stated fee paid by Barnsley could eventually rise to £1m for the 22-year-old, although The News understands that figure could be nearer to £750,000.

But it’s another income boost for the Blues after Matt Clarke’s exit for Premier League Brighton for a fee in excess of £4m last month, while the club are still standing firm on the £3m they are demanding for Jamal Lowe in the face of continued interest from Wigan.