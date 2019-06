The right-back, who arrived on a free transfer, signed a three-year deal as manager Kenny Jackett began in earnest his preparations for the new season. But what other League One Clubs have been busy in the transfer market recently? We look back on what deals have been completed since the start of June.

Mo Eisa: Bristol City to Peterborough United The striker moved to London Road for an undisclosed fee, although the Posh claim they broke their 1.25m transfer record to land the former Blues target

Shaun MacDonald: Wigan to Rotherham Thirty-year-old midfielder has joined newly-relegated Rotherham on a free after three years at the Latics

Joe Mason: Unattached to MK Dons The former Pompey loanee signed for League One new-boys MK Dons on a free transfer after being without a club since January

Mark Little: Bolton to Bristol Rovers The right-back moves on a free transfer and has won promotion twice from the division with Peterborough and Bristol City

