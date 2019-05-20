Portsmouth lauded after winning award

Have your say

The success of Pompey’s medical department has been recognised at the Football Medicine & Performance Association Awards.

The Blues picked up the League One Members’ prize in recognition of exceptional contribution of a medicine and performance team.

The recipients are voted by fellow members who have worked as a unit, pulled together as a team, achieved great results, worked under extenuating circumstances, been innovative or gone beyond the call of duty.

Head physio Bobby Bacic collected the honour along with Jack Hughes, Jeff Lewis and Ben Spong.