Have your say

Pompey have launched their away kit for the 2019-20 season.

Kenny Jackett’s troops will wear a grey strip – again designed by American sports giants Nike – for games away from Fratton Park.

It comes after the Blues revealed their classic blue home jersey and all-purple third kit.

Midfielder Ben Close said: ‘It’s a really smart kit and I think it’s actually a bit nicer than the away one we had last season.

‘I’m really happy with the design and can’t wait to wear it for a match. Hopefully we can get a few wins it.’

Tom Naylor added: ‘It’s just as comfortable as kits we’ve had in the past and feels really light on the body, which is exactly what you want.’

Pompey will likely wear the kit for tomorrow’s League One curtain-raiser at Shrewsbury.

Strips can be purchased online or from the club’s Anson Road shop from 9am.

Shirts are priced between £36 and £45, shorts between £18 and £21, and socks between £8.50 and £10.