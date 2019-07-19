Portsmouth launch home kit for upcoming League One 2019-20 season

Pompey have revealed their home kit for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Kenny Jackett’s side will wear their classic colours of blue shirts (with a red trim), white shorts and red socks for games at Fratton Park.

Designed by supplier Nike, who also manufactured last term’s jerseys, main club sponsor the University of Portsmouth’s logo adorns the front of the shirt.

Supporters can now purchase the strip by visiting the Blues’ Anson Road club shop or from the online store.

Pompey may don the kit during tomorrow’s pre-season friendly at Stevenage.

The Blues have already released their all-purple third kit for this campaign, while the away kit comes out on Friday, August 2.

Jackett’s men start their League One campaign at Shrewsbury on Saturday, August 3.

They then welcome Birmingham to Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup first round three days later, before hosting Tranmere in the third tier on Saturday, August 10.