Portsmouth launch move for classy defender as Sunderland eye move for Championship striker - League One and Two rumours

Portsmouth’s pursuit of a highly-rated defender features in today’s roundup of League One and Two gossip.

Portsmouth are mulling over a move for Tranmere Rovers defender Manny Monthe, who is valued at roughly £750,000. (The News, Portsmouth)

Sheffield Wednesday will rival Hull City to sign winger Aiden McGeady from League One side Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Eunan O’Kane, who featured for Luton Town in League One last season, is set to leave Leeds United in January. (The Athletic)

Ex-Doncaster Rovers star Herbie Kane has joined Yorkshire rivals Hull City on a loan deal from parent club Liverpool. (Various)

Sunderland will launch a move for striker Sam Winnall, with the striker’s Sheffield Wednesday contract set to run out in the summer. (Northern Echo)

Former Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers man Jack Rodwell has joined Premier League side Sheffield United on a short-term deal. (Various)

Blackburn Rovers are hoping to sign Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez Gorrin in the upcoming window. (Football Insider)

Plymouth Argyle and Exeter City are both keen on signing 17-goal National League top scorer Rhys Murphy from Yeovil Town. (Football Insider)

Blackpool loanee Ben Heneghan is interesting three Championship sides. Sheffield United own the defender, and Blackburn Rovers, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town are all keen on securing his services. (Sky Sports)

West Ham United have agreed a deal with youngster Conor Coventry, and the 19-year-old is set to be loaned to a League One side to bolster his development. (The Guardian)