David Forde has been released by Cambridge United.

The Pompey League Two title winner has not been retained by the U’s for the 2019-20 season.

David Forde celebrates Pompey's League Two title success. Picture: Joe Pepler

Forde moved to Fratton Park on a season-long loan from Millwall in 2016.

The Republic of Ireland international was made No1 goalkeeper by Paul Cook – after the boss had used six stoppers when the Blues missed out on promotion the previous campaign.

Forde quickly underlined his quality, with the dominance of his area his main attribute.

He was an ever-present and recorded 20 clear sheets as Pompey captured the silverware on the final day of the campaign.

However, Kenny Jackett opted not to pursue a permanent deal for Forde after taking over in the Fratton Park hot seat from Cook.

The 39-year-old subsequently signed for Cambridge in July 2017 and made 71 appearances over two seasons.