Pompey League Two title winner Enda Stevens is set for the Premier League next season.
The Sheffield United full-back saw his side’s promotion to the top-flight confirmed earlier today.
Third-placed Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, ensuring the Blades clinched a top-two Championship finish with a game remaining.
Stevens, 28, played a vital role in Paul Cook’s title-winning Blues team back in 2017.
The left-back was an ever-present as Pompey were crowned fourth tier champions two seasons ago.
Cook signed Stevens on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014.
He made 99 appearances during a two-season stay on the south coast, scoring once.
Sheffield United snapped Stevens up on a free transfer in 2017 – just weeks after Pompey’s League Two title win.
The full-back has gone onto feature 92 times since his switch to Bramall Lane.
And is now set for the Premier League.