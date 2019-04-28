Have your say

Pompey League Two title winner Enda Stevens is set for the Premier League next season.

The Sheffield United full-back saw his side’s promotion to the top-flight confirmed earlier today.

Enda Stevens celebrates League Two promotion with former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes in 2017. Picture by Joe Pepler

Third-placed Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, ensuring the Blades clinched a top-two Championship finish with a game remaining.

Stevens, 28, played a vital role in Paul Cook’s title-winning Blues team back in 2017.

The left-back was an ever-present as Pompey were crowned fourth tier champions two seasons ago.

Cook signed Stevens on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014.

He made 99 appearances during a two-season stay on the south coast, scoring once.

Sheffield United snapped Stevens up on a free transfer in 2017 – just weeks after Pompey’s League Two title win.

The full-back has gone onto feature 92 times since his switch to Bramall Lane.

And is now set for the Premier League.