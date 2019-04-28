Portsmouth League Two title winner Enda Stevens promoted to Premier League with Sheffield United

Pompey League Two title winner Enda Stevens is set for the Premier League next season.

The Sheffield United full-back saw his side’s promotion to the top-flight confirmed earlier today.

Enda Stevens celebrates League Two promotion with former Pompey chairman Iain McInnes in 2017. Picture by Joe Pepler

Third-placed Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa, ensuring the Blades clinched a top-two Championship finish with a game remaining.

Stevens, 28, played a vital role in Paul Cook’s title-winning Blues team back in 2017.

The left-back was an ever-present as Pompey were crowned fourth tier champions two seasons ago.

Cook signed Stevens on a free transfer from Aston Villa in the summer of 2014.

He made 99 appearances during a two-season stay on the south coast, scoring once.

Sheffield United snapped Stevens up on a free transfer in 2017 – just weeks after Pompey’s League Two title win.

The full-back has gone onto feature 92 times since his switch to Bramall Lane.

And is now set for the Premier League.