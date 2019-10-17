Have your say

Pompey have been allocated number 35 in the draw for the FA Cup’s first round.

This weekend will stage the competition’s fourth qualifying round, with those non-league clubs involved including the Hawks and Chichester City.

The winning 32 clubs which progress will then be joined by 47 teams from League One and League Two – among them Pompey.

Following Bury’s expulsion from the Football League, there is an odd number of teams in the draw.

However, this will be settled by the final club in the hat receiving a bye to the second round.

The first-round draw will take place on Monday at 7.10pm and is to be shown live on BBC Two.

Matches are scheduled to be played on the weekend of Saturday, November 9, with winnings sides collecting £36,000 from the FA prize fund.

Pompey last season reached the fourth round, where they lost in a replay at Championship QPR in February.

Along the way, Kenny Jackett’s side defeated Maidenhead, Rochdale and Norwich.