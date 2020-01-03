Have your say

Pompey have been allocated ball number 27 for the FA Cup fourth-round draw.

But first they must overcome a tricky tie at Fleetwood Town to book their spot in the hat for the next stage of the historic competition.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to their League One rivals tomorrow (5.31pm).

It’s undoubtedly a difficult clash, with the seventh-placed Cod Army sitting two places above Pompey in the third tier.

Should the Blues reach the fourth round for successive years, though, the draw will take place on Monday, January 6 from 7.35pm and broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Thirty-two teams will be involved and it’ll be conducted by David O’Leary and Alex Scott ahead of Arsenal’s clash against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium.

Brett Pitman celebrates his match-winner against Altrincham. Picture: Joe Pepler

So far, Pompey have defeated non-league Harrogate Town and Altrincham to reach the third round of the Cup.