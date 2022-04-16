Portsmouth legend Guy Whittingham left surprised by manager Danny Cowley's focus after win against Lincoln

Speaking to BBC Solent after seeing the Blues find an 82nd-minute winner following the Imps’ comeback from being 2-0 down, the Fratton Park boss admitted his players were nowhere near their best technically or tactically and that he could easily pick holes in their latest display.

He also added it was the team’s strength of character and determination that got them a second home win in four days, with their will proving more important than their skill.

The game, of course, came hot on the heels of Pompey’s 3-0 victory over Rotherham on Tuesday night, with Cowley voicing displeasure at the quick turnaround prior to kick-off against Lincoln.

That left many of his players ‘dead on their feet’ in the latter stages of the Imps game.

Yet, former Blues player and manager Whittingham thought it was ‘strange’ for the Pompey head coach to focus his attention on such matters immediately after the win.

Instead, he believes Cowley would have been better praising the team for following up their impressive victory over automatic promotion-chasers Rotherham with a win against last season’s play-off finalists.

He also insisted he would have been ‘absolutely buzzing’ seeing his team fight back to find a winner, after throwing away a 2-0 lead in the second half.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

When asked for his reaction to Cowley’s post-match interview on Solent, Whittingham said: ‘It was really interesting for me, especially off a good 3-2 win following a really decent 3-0 win midweek.

‘He (Cowley) said something about some people struggling out there – I mean, I wouldn’t have thought players would want to know this, you don’t have to keep telling them that, I don’t think.

‘I find it strange that Danny Cowley has said that, I thought he’d just be really happy and applauding his team’s performance, because it’s not easy.

‘You go 2-0 up, then it’s 2-2. Momentum swings, and it did, but then you find a winner, so you should be absolutely buzzing and saying how well the players have played.

‘He did say that but he kept going on about how tough it is, all these games in a row.

‘I would have thought that the momentum from what I thought was the best performance of the season on Tuesday night... If I had been involved in that game and out there today (Friday), I’d have been absolutely buzzing.

‘You couldn’t tell me I was tired after that game, no way.

‘So I was a bit surprised by that.

‘But I think, ultimately, he changed tactically slightly second half, went for the higher press, caused problems and could have scored more goals.

‘So I think, all round, the last two games have been really good performances for Portsmouth.’

The game against Lincoln was Pompey’s fourth in 11 days following an enforced two-and-a-half-week break.

They now travel to Morecambe on Monday, before playing a further three games before the month is out.

It represents a tough end to the season for the ninth-placed Blues, who are facing up to another season at League One level.

But Whittingham believes it’s only right that the players are applauded for their efforts during this intense run-in period.

He added: ‘Trying to understand what he’s trying to do, he’s just keeping a lid on things, not get too excited.

‘You know, they’re ninth, but I would say, I think the players do deserve a lot of praise.

‘They had a lot of games, then they had a two-week break and now they’ve got games thick and fast again.

‘What did you do in that two-week break? How much rest did you give them for them to be able to take on these eight games in four to five weeks because you all know it’s coming? It’s how you prepare for them.