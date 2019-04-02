Check out our pictures from the event as many fans turned out for the run at Cams Hall Estate proudly display their backing for the Blues. It was a record of 398 finishers for the event as well and Whittingham helped to kick it all off. Adam Barlow teamed up again with Rex in the buggy to continue their good run of form as they shot into first position with a personal best time of 16min 48sec. Amy Inchley, of Leighton Buzzard, was making a tourism appearance and she scored a great time of 22.09 to finish first lady. Laetitia Shaul completed her 100th parkrun. All parkruns are free events to take part in and are organised by volunteers. They take place on Saturdays at 9am.

Guy Whittingham gets Fareham parkrun started on Saturday Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Guy Whittingham starts the Fareham parkrun and kicks off the weekend of Wembley celebrations in style Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Pictured is: Wendy and Andrew Smith with Pompey flags Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Guy Whittingham with the volunteers at Fareham parkrun Keith Woodland/K Woodland Photog JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more