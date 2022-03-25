Portsmouth legend pens heartfelt message to supporters on 20th anniversary of Fratton arrival

Svetoslav Todorov scores as Pompey win the Division One title against Rotherham. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

And the man who this week marked two decades since he arrived at Fratton Park couldn’t agree more himself.

Svetoslav Todorov seemed slightly caught out by the anniversary of his Pompey debut taking place this week.

But that didn’t stop the Bulgarian taking to social media last night, to pen a message to the fans who took the £750,000 signing to his hearts.

It was an inauspicious start to life at PO4 for Todorov, as he was booed before he kicked a ball in the 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in 2002.

His woes continued the following weekend as he was sent off in Harry Redknapp’s first game in charge at Preston.

But then, of course, there was lift-off the following season with ‘Toddy’ not looking back, as he bagged 26 league goals and fired Pompey to the Premier League.

Todorov decided to deliver a simple but heartfelt statement last night, when he wrote on Facebook: ‘Wow 20 years ago! Forever in my heart PUP ’

His words drew quite the response, with Pompey fans lining up to pay homage to the hall of famer.

Steve Sweetenham wrote: ‘Forever in Pompey hearts too.’

Steve Leaver added: ‘Toddy you will always be a legend at Pompey, because you put your heart and soul into achieving our aims of promotion to the Premier League #BlueArmy.’

Meanwhile, Danny Holloway still hasn’t given up hopes of a return for the ex-West Ham man as he made a play for Todorov’s services.

He simply said: ‘We could do with a striker now! Interested?!’

