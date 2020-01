The January transfer window is now in full swing, with clubs concluding deals on a daily basis.

And we’ve compiled all the latest third-tier transfer gossip – with rumours from Sunderland, Portsmouth, Fleetwood Town, Oxford United, Doncaster Rovers and more!

Doncaster Rovers are still leading the queue to sign Norwich striker Adam Idah if he is allowed to leave in January. (The Sun)

Simply scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer rumours.

Swindon Town are also interested in signing Brett Pitman from Portsmouth as striker Eion Doyle looks set to be recalled by Brentford. (The Sun)

Jack Ross has already singled out Dylan McGeouch and Jon McLaughlin as players he would like to take north to Hiberian. Sources in Edinburgh also claim that Marc McNulty, on loan from Reading, is another who could end up being reunited with Ross at Easter Road (Northern Echo)

Sunderland striker Marc McNulty has also been the subject of interest from Swindon, the Reading loanee his played just once since Phil Parkinson took over at the Stadium of Light. (Sunderland Echo)

Oxford United are set to rival Sunderland for the signing of ex-Reading midfielder Liam Kelly from Feyenoord. (Oxford Mail)

Everton defender Callum Connolly is due to join Fleetwood Town on loan. (Fleetwood Weekly)

Peterborough United have completed the signing of Barnet midfielder Jack Taylor on a long-term contract for an initial fee of 500,000. (Various)

Doncaster Rovers are said to be more likely to Antoine Semenyo on loan from Bristol City than Sunderland. (Sunderland Echo)

Portsmouth are closing in on Barnsley midfielder Cameron McGeehan. (The News)