The January transfer window is underway, with plenty of rumours circulating about the deals League One clubs COULD complete.

Here, we’ve rounded up all of the latest transfer gossip from around the web – including rumours from Sunderland, Doncaster Rovers, Burton, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed Championship interest in Marcus Maddison, but denied contact from West Brom. (Birmingham Live)

Simply scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest transfer news in one place.

Leeds left-back Laurens de Bock is set to join ADO Den Haag on loan after he returned from an unsuccessful loan stint with Sunderland. (Sky Sports)

After bringing in Toto Nsiala on loan from Ipswich Town on Friday, Bolton continue their search for new defensive recruitments with Hibernian centre back Adam Jackson linked with a move. (The Sun)

Everton Under 23s defender Lewis Gibson is close to joining Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the season. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Nigel Clough has rejected a bid for Burton striker Liam Boyce from an unknown club after Sunderland confirmed their interest earlier this week. (Sunderland Echo)

For now, Phil Parkinson has cooled his interest in ex-Sheffield United, Cardiff and Sheffield Wednesday striker Gary Madine after the signing of Kyle Lafferty. Although Sunderland may be tempted to revisit the move should Will Grigg leave this January. (Sunderland Echo)

He said: I wouldnt imagine anything else will happen over the weekend, but we are working on things early next week.

The Doncaster Rovers boss has insisted he could sign players now if he wanted, but they wouldnt be the right fit for the club. He said: "If the right ones aren't there then we won't bring them in. We can easy pick any player and sign him but it's not right. It's still the same. We still keep working hard."