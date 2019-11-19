Portsmouth linked with TWO but face competition from Peterborough and Burton - League One and Two transfer gossip

Portsmouth have been linked with two players in January – but face competition for one from Peterborough United and Burton.

There’s also plenty of League One and Two transfer gossip swirling around – here, we round-up this morning’s rumour mill with some interesting goings-on at Sunderland, Carlisle United, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Notts County.

Ex-Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale is also in the running to become Notts County boss. (Sunderland Echo)

Ex-Notts County manager and Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan is odds-on favourite to take charge of Grimsby Town. (Nottinghamshire Live)

However, former Grimsby Town star Danny Butterfield is also in the frame for the vacant managers job at Blundell Park. (Football Insider)

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing young Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

A number of Championship clubs are watching Southampton prospect Thomas OConnor, who is currently out on loan at League One side Gillingham. (Football League World).

Ex-Sunderland, Newcastle United and Leeds United Michael Bridges striker has been installed as favourite to be appointed Carlisle United boss. (Sunderland Echo)

Reports in Scotland claim Kenny Jacketts scouting team have been keeping close tabs on the 25-year-old, with the Blues set to continue assessing the former Scotland U21 international ahead of the January transfer window. (Portsmouth News)

Darren Fergusons Peterborough are also set to battle Portsmouth in battle with Peterborough and Burton for Cheltenham's Ryan Broom. (Portsmouth News)

Carlisle United are the subject of an approach involving local businessmen, Steve Skinner and former Sunderland player Chris Lumsdon. (Sunderland Echo)