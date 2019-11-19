These are the League One and Two transfer rumours.

Portsmouth linked with TWO but face competition from Peterborough and Burton - League One and Two transfer gossip

Portsmouth have been linked with two players in January – but face competition for one from Peterborough United and Burton.

There’s also plenty of League One and Two transfer gossip swirling around – here, we round-up this morning’s rumour mill with some interesting goings-on at Sunderland, Carlisle United, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Notts County.

Ex-Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale is also in the running to become Notts County boss. (Sunderland Echo)

1. Robbie Stockdale

Ex-Notts County manager and Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan is odds-on favourite to take charge of Grimsby Town. (Nottinghamshire Live)

2. Kevin Nolan

However, former Grimsby Town star Danny Butterfield is also in the frame for the vacant managers job at Blundell Park. (Football Insider)

3. Danny Butterfield

Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing young Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

4. Jarrad Branthwaite

