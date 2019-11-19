Portsmouth linked with TWO but face competition from Peterborough and Burton - League One and Two transfer gossip

There’s also plenty of League One and Two transfer gossip swirling around – here, we round-up this morning’s rumour mill with some interesting goings-on at Sunderland, Carlisle United, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Notts County.

1. Robbie Stockdale Ex-Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale is also in the running to become Notts County boss. (Sunderland Echo)

2. Kevin Nolan Ex-Notts County manager and Newcastle United midfielder Kevin Nolan is odds-on favourite to take charge of Grimsby Town. (Nottinghamshire Live)

3. Danny Butterfield However, former Grimsby Town star Danny Butterfield is also in the frame for the vacant managers job at Blundell Park. (Football Insider)

4. Jarrad Branthwaite Aston Villa are reportedly keen on signing young Carlisle United defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

