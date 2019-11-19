Portsmouth linked with TWO but face competition from Peterborough and Burton - League One and Two transfer gossip
Portsmouth have been linked with two players in January – but face competition for one from Peterborough United and Burton.
There’s also plenty of League One and Two transfer gossip swirling around – here, we round-up this morning’s rumour mill with some interesting goings-on at Sunderland, Carlisle United, Peterborough United, Gillingham and Notts County.
1. Robbie Stockdale
Ex-Sunderland coach Robbie Stockdale is also in the running to become Notts County boss. (Sunderland Echo)