Portsmouth linked with TWO deals as January window approaches - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just TWO days away with clubs eyeing transfer deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view all the latest gossip from around the web:

Peterborough United are interested in signing Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on loan, but the player is eyeing a move to the English Championship if he does head away from Ibrox. (Bristol Live)

Portsmouth are among a host of clubs interested in signing Luton Town forward Elliot Lee next month. (FLW)

Portsmouth are closing in on signing Bromley forward Reeco Hackett-Fairchild. (Football Insider)

Bristol Rovers striker Gavin Reilly will return from his loan spell at Cheltenham Town. (The 72)

Salford are in advanced talks to sign Fleetwood attacker Ashley Hunter on loan. (Football Insider)

Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle could be offloaded next month - with League One clubs on alert. (The 72)

Phil Parkinson has confirmed Ben Alnwick has been training at the Academy of Light after being linked with a return to the North East club. (Sunderland Echo)

Phil Parkinson has confirmed Sunderlands interest in Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo ahead of the January transfer window. (Sunderland Echo)