Lloyd Isgrove's impressive start at Swindon has saw him likened to Pompey academy graduate Matt Ritchie.

The winger didn’t make a single appearance for the Blues after arriving on loan from Barnsley in January.

Isgrove was included in just three match-day squads and departed back to Oakwell before the League One play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland.

The ex-Southampton man was subsequently released by the Tykes and moved to Swindon.

But Isgrove’s made a fine start to his County Ground career, having recorded four assists in six appearances.

According to Robins first-team coach Tommy Wright, the 26-year-old’s performances have drawn comparisons to Ritchie.

Pompey academy graduate Matt Ritchie is now at Premier League Newcastle. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

The Gosport lad left Pompey for Swindon in 2011 and has gone on to become a Premier League regular with Newcastle.

Wright told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘He has been popular since he came to the club. The fans like him.

‘Someone said he is like Matt Ritchie when he was here with that busy style – and look at what he has gone on to do.

‘You have got to remember that Lloyd has played at a higher level.

‘He scored in the play-off final at Barnsley when I was there, and he has played for Southampton and Sheffield Wednesday. He is a very good player.’