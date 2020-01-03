Eoin Doyle couldn’t imagine former Pompey loanee Lloyd Isgrove not getting into any League One team.

The winger didn’t feature for a single minute at Fratton Park after arriving from Barnsley during last season’s January transfer window.

In fact, he was named on the bench just three times and returned to Oakwell before the play-off semi-finals against Sunderland.

But Isgrove has been a revelation since signing for Swindon in the summer and again impressed in their 2-1 win over League Two promotion-rivals Plymouth on New Year's Day.

The Robins, whose team also features ex-Fratton favourite Danny Rose, sit two points clear at the summit of the table.

Doyle – who had a spell on loan at Pompey during the 2017-18 League Two title-winning campaign – has been in awe of Isgrove at the County Ground.

Lloyd Isgrove didn't make a single appearance on loan at Pompey. Picture: Joe Pepler

And the Irishman reckons it’s unfathomable he couldn’t conjure the same ‘magic’ in the third tier.

Doyle told the Swindon Advertiser: ‘I think there are a lot of bodies here that are too good for this league and that’s credit to the manager and everyone at the club to be able to get a squad like that together.

‘When you’ve got the magic of Isgrove on the pitch – imagine Isgrove not getting in this team, or not getting in any team in this league or the league above.’