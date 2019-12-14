Have your say

Kenny Jackett has made five changes for Pompey’s trip to Accrington.

The Blues’ entire back four has been overhauled following the 2-2 draw at Peterborough in their previous outing.

Of those, Christian Burgess is suspended, while Brandon Haunstrup is sidelined by a knee injury.

Oli Hawkins is out after his partner gave birth to their first child, while Lee Brown is struggling with an Achilles problem.

That brings Anton Walkes, Sean Raggett and James Bolton into the defence, with Tom Naylor looking likely to drop back to be centre-half.

Ross McCrorie and Marcus Harness have also been recalled, with Ryan Williams moving to the bench.

The substitutes include Matt Casey, without an appearance this season.

Pompey: MacGillivray, Bolton, Naylor, Raggett, Walkes, McCrorie, Close, Harness, Marquis, Curtis, Harrison.

Subs: Bass, Casey, Downing, Evans, Pitman, Cannon, Williams.