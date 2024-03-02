Will Norris admitted it was a 'tough' tough' victory over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown

Will Norris hailed Pompey’s determination after coming through a ‘tough, tough game’ to secure their latest crucial victory.

And he admitted surprise over Oxford’s form based on their strong Fratton Park showing.

The U’s journeyed to the south coast on the back of one win in nine league matches, which is threatening their promotion interest.

Nonetheless, they provided difficult opposition in a tight contest, with substitute Christian Saydee grabbing the winner in a 2-1 success.

That’s league win number 22 for the campaign as the League One leaders march on, but Norris felt it was a real test.

He told The News: ‘It was a tough, tough game, they are a good team. We had to weather the storm in parts and they had some good chances.

‘It could have gone either way, it was a tight game at their place too, they got the late goal that day, but we managed to hold firm and it was a professional last 10 minutes from us.

‘Oxford are organised, they are well-drilled and know their shape well, they know their pockets, they get out well and we had certain things to try to stop them, which we executed really well.

‘Their recent run of one win in nine does surprise me, that probably doesn’t speak volumes of their performance against us. It was a great display from them and they’ll be all right, they’ll be up there.

‘They've got willing runners, they’ve got bright centre-forwards that can run and hold the ball up, they are a very dynamic team and well coached.

‘But we keep finding different ways to win games - and this was another one.’

With their closest rivals also winning, it meant the Blues were unable to extend their seven-point lead at the top of League One.

Yet, with 10 games remaining, they are closing in on their automatic promotion spot - and a Championship return.