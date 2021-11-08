But he also leapt to the defence of the teenager, claiming the full-back is still getting used to the demands and pace of senior football.

The Blues youngster received a straight red card for the rash tackle on Chiedozie Ogbene during the Ravens’ FA Cup clash at the New York Stadium - a challenge which saw the Republic or Ireland international withdrawn early from the game.

It continued Mnoga’s nightmare loan spell at Hayes Lane, with the 19-year-old featuring just seven times for the National League side this term.

And it could impact his availability for Pompey’s Papa John’s Trophy game against Crystal Palace under-21s tomorrow night, with the defender picking up a shin injury from the tackle.

The second-half incident – which came shortly after Mnoga’s introduction to the game as a substitute at half-time – earned much criticism after the game.

Cowley also condemned the tackle but insisted the teenager did not go out to hurt the player.

He added academy product Mnoga would learn from the experience as he continues to adjust to men’s football.

Portsmouth youngster Haji Mnoga received a straight red card for a rash challenge during Bromley's FA Cup defeat to Rotherham. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Speaking to The News, Cowley said: ‘Yes, it was a reckless challenge and it’s something he’s got to learn from.

‘I think he’s a young player and his heart is definitely in the right place.

‘He’s got this wonderful athleticism and physicality and he’s come through age-group football where he’s been used to winning every single ball.

‘He’s now moved into senior football and he’s still trying to win every single ball and sometimes you have to pick and choose (when’s best to do so).

‘He needs to understand that there are other players he’s playing against who are as athletic as he is.

‘So it’s a really good learning curve for Haji and you want the players to learn from other people’s mistakes maybe rather than their own because when they have to learn from their own mistakes it’s much more painful.

‘But he’ll take learning from this for sure and for me he never needs to go to ground because he’s got that wonderful athleticism that if he stays on his feet, even if he gets beaten in a one-v-one duel, he has the pace and power to recover.

‘When he comes off his feet and it’s an “all or nothing” type challenge then, one, in modern day football you’re going to get into trouble with the referee and two, if you mistime or miss the challenge then you’re on the floor and can’t recover.’

‘There’s definitely some continued work to do with Haji but it’s good to have him back with us today and whenever the young players have these moments it’s always for us to support and help them so that they hopefully don’t make the same mistakes in the future.’