The Blues were hoping to play the fixture on home soil due to concerns with the Purples’ artificial pitch.

It comes after Connor Ogilvie spent an extended period on the sidelines after playing the entirety of the victory over Basingstoke Town on a similar surface.

And after sustaining a pitch-related injury against the Dragons, the defender played through the pain barrier which turned out to be detrimental to him and his team-mates.

Speaking to The News, Cowley explained his players aren’t used to playing on 3G surfaces and, subsequently, are more susceptible to injuries when they do.

But he was also quick to stress that the decision to keep the cup game at the Stoneham Lane Football Complex wasn’t down to the hosts either as he alluded to a potential ‘red-tape’ issues.

And with a lack of options at his disposal, he revealed first-team players were once again expected to feature.

When asked if the club was successful in their attempts to move the game, Cowley said: 'I don't think so. I don't think it's possible.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley. Picture: Chesterton

'It's a shame because we'd have liked to have done that if we could have, but I don't think we're able to.’

He continued: ‘We're in a position where we only have seven or eight academy players – a small amount of academy players – who are actually eligible because you've got to be over 16 as well.

‘We'll probably have to look at it again (players to use).

‘The Basingstoke game was great for the young players to play with the older players, I'm proud of the way the players conducted themselves, we obviously lost Connor Ogilvie off the back of that game.

'I can see the real positives but obviously there's a real nervousness because of the surface more than anything.