Portsmouth meeting would be 'a dream for everyone' at AFC Portchester - but boss Dave Carter not getting carried away ahead of possible cup clash

The Royals discovered they will come up against either Southern League Premier South leaders Farnborough or the Blues in the Hampshire Senior Cup semi-finals.

Portchester will officially discover their last-four opposition after Pompey travel to face Farnborough in their outstanding quarter-final tie on Wednesday (February 23).

Carter believes coming up against the League One Blues would provide a grand occasion for the Royals, but he admitted they face a big task to overcome high-flying seventh-tier Boro.

Pompey fielded the youth team as they overcame Wessex Premier AFC Stoneham on penalties earlier this month to set up a quarter-final with Farnborough.

But no matter whether Portchester get a romantic meeting with the third-tier Blues or travel to face Farnborough, Carter says the last-four tie - with the meeting scheduled to take place on Tuesday March 8 - will be an occasion to enjoy.

‘It would be fantastic to get them (Pompey in Hampshire Senior Cup). Gav (Spurway; assistant manager) his son (Spencer) is in the under-18s at Pompey, he’s a scholar over there,’ revealed Carter.

‘It would be fantastic to get them, a dream for everyone - Pompey have got Shrewsbury on the Tuesday (February 22) - so they’re not going to put any first-team players out next Wednesday against Farnborough. Farnborough are top of the league and absolutely flying, they’re a very good side.

Midfielder Marley Ridge is ruled out of AFC Portchester's trip to Brockenhurst with a hamstring injury Picture: Alex Shute

‘It’s a lovely place to go Farnborough as well, a fantastic stadium, it’s a place I’ve not taken a football team before. We’re in there, as long as you’re in it you’ve got a chance.’

But the Royals’ immediate focus turns to a Wessex Premier trip to face third-placed Brockenhurst on Saturday.

Portchester will be keen to respond following a 4-1 defeat at Bashley last time out, while Brock were knocked out of at the FA Vase last-16 stage on penalties at Littlehampton Town last weekend.

Carter added: ‘I felt we should have got something from the game when we played them at our place but we had a full squad to pick from that day - we haven’t got that this weekend.

‘We’ve lost Connor Hoare, he’s got family commitments, he’s unavailable. Our midfield, we started the season with six or seven midfielders, we’re down to one now. We’ll have to try a different formation or something - we’ll work in training tonight.’