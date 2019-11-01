Have your say

Kenny Jackett revealed recalling Pompey midfielder Adam May from his loan spell at Swindon in January is a possibility.

The 21-year-old moved to the County Ground for the season during the summer as he sought regular football.

However, the Pompey Academy graduate has found minutes hard to come by during his loan spell away from Fratton Park.

May has made 11 appearances for the Robins in all competitions this season, but only four of those have been starts.

And the midfielder has failed to make the match-day squad for each of Swindon’s past four fixtures.

On the back of that, Jackett admitted May returning to Pompey in January was a possibility, with a recall option inserted in the loan deal.

However, the Blues boss has yet to discuss that with the midfielder or the Robins.

Jackett said: ‘There is a recall option, but we’ll see.

‘It’s not a discussion we’ve had with Adam or Swindon yet.

‘All I’ve said to Adam is that you have to train hard to get back into the team.

‘When he gets his chance, he has to take it.

‘For him, he has to persevere.

‘We’ll assess it towards the end of December and see from there.

‘Of course, it’s disappointing for him and for us that he’s not in the 18.’

Jackett felt the move to Swindon was a ‘very good’ one for May.

But the Blues boss said the youngster was finding it difficult to break into the Robins’ side given the ‘established’ midfield competition he faces.

Jackett revealed he has been in regular contact with May and wants him to work hard to earn a place in the team.

‘On the face of it and when they enquired about him, I thought it was a very good loan,’ Jackett said.

‘Looking at the midfield players that they have, they’re established players.

‘For Adam, anyway, it’s his job to get over those players and into the team.

‘It’s frustrating for him.

‘I’ve spoke to him on a regular basis and he’s got his head down working hard.

‘He’s working hard to get back in the team by doing well in training.

‘That’s where it is.’