Adam May is set to complete a season-long to Swindon.

It’s understood the Pompey midfielder on the verge of spending the 2019-20 campaign at the County Ground as he seeks to continue his promising development.

Adam May. Picture: Joe Pepler

May made just five appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side last season – none of which came in League One.

The academy graduate spent a short period on loan at Aldershot in the National League before Christmas, scoring three goals in 12 appearances.

However, following his return to Fratton Park, the 21-year-old was behind the likes of Tom Naylor, Ben Close and Bryn Morris in the midfield pecking order.

May will be hoping for regular minutes with the Robins in League Two.

He’ll be reunited with former Blues team-mate Danny Rose, while ex-Pompey striker Noel Hunt is assistant boss.

May is under contract at Fratton Park until June 2020.