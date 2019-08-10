Have your say

Tom Naylor felt the margin could’ve been more comfortable against Tranmere.

Pompey picked up a 2-0 success against the League One new boys but had to wait until 15 minutes from time to get the killer second goal from the midfielder.

Tom Naylor and his team-mates celebrate his goal against Tranmere. Picture: Joe Pepler

Naylor felt his side were more creative than in the opening-day defeat at Shrewsbury.

He said: ‘We had more chances than last weekend and I felt we could’ve won by three or four.

‘At 1-0 I knew the next goal was massive for us, so I was pleased it was our goal and then it was all about the clean sheet.’

Naylor put daylight between the sides after Paul Downing’s header was cleared off the line by David Perkins.

The 28-year-old joked he will shake off any efforts from his team-mate to claim the goal.

Naylor added: ‘When we celebrated he looked at me a bit funny, but I think he knew it wasn’t over.

‘I was pleased to react quickest and it’s always nice to get off the mark.’