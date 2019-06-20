Have your say

Peterborough have revealed Pompey are ‘miles apart’ from meeting their valuation of Matt Godden.

However, the door remains open for Kenny Jackett to return with an improved offer to capture the free-scoring striker.

The Blues are keen to bolster their forward line to fire up another promotion challenge in 2019-20.

That ambition has seen Godden pinpointed as a solution, having last term netted 18 times during a first full season at League One level.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony previously admitted an opening bid had been rejected for the 27-year-old.

That is claimed to be around the £425,000 mark – the amount Peterborough splashed out to recruit him from Stevenage 12 months ago.

Interest remains with Pompey for a striker who has netted in each of his last three encounters with Jackett's team.

According to boss Darren Ferguson, a fee for Godden has still to be thrashed out between the clubs.

Yet in a summer which has seen Posh spend £1.3m on Mo Eisa, he has hinted they may be willing to cash in.

Ferguson told the Peterborough Telegraph: ‘I did have a conversation with Kenny Jackett about Matt, but that's as far as it went as the clubs are miles apart on the valuation.

‘I like Matt. He's a really good professional and I'm happy to have him here fighting for a starting place.

‘Obviously we have to be mindful of balancing the books, but we are certainly not under pressure to sell anyone right now.’

In terms of their striker hunt, Pompey have already pulled out of a deal for Freddie Ladapo, despite agreeing a fee with Plymouth.

The Blues couldn’t match the 26-year-old's wage demands, prompting them to walk away.

Ellis Harrison remains a long-time target of Jackett's, having attempted to recruit him in each of the last three transfer windows.

The striker suffered a disappointed maiden season with Ipswich following a summer switch, with the Tractor Boys relegated from the Championship.

Regardless, he continues to occupy Pompey's radar as they strive to strengthen their striking options.

Presently in that department, Jackett has just Oli Hawkins and Brett Pitman on the Blues’ books, with the latter preferred in a number 10 role.

It's a position desperate for the addition of pace and mobility to offer the Blues greater variety in their latest bid to reach the Championship.

Godden possesses an excellent lower-league record, netting 35 times in 87 appearances for Stevenage, to earn his move to Peterborough in June 2018.