Charlton have swooped to land two of Pompey’s summer targets.

The Addicks have signed defender Tom Lockyer and striker Chuks Aneke, following their promotion to the Championship.

Both men had been on Kenny Jackett’s shopping list as he reshapes his Pompey squad.

Lockyer was one of the first names to emerge, after he confirmed his exit from Bristol Rovers.

Aneke quickly followed after his contract with MK Dons came to a close. The 25-year-old signed a two-year deal with Lockyer, 24, committing to the Addicks for the same period.

Pompey have landed five players this summer with Sean Raggettt the latest arrival this week. Raggett follows Ryan Williams, Paul Downing, Ellis Harrison and James Bolton as the five signings at Fratton Park to date.

