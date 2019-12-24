Have your say

Pompey are monitoring Shrewsbury’s Aaron Pierre as they seek to bolster centre-half options.

Kenny Jackett wants to recruit a left-sided defender during next month’s transfer window, with the 26-year-old fulfilling the criteria.

Shrewbury's Aaron Pierre (right) is being monitored by Pompey as a left-footed centre-half signing. Picture: Joe Dent/JMP

Pierre’s impressive form with League One rivals Shrewsbury has caught the eye of the Blues, as they strive to strengthen their promotion bid.

However, they would be expected to pay a sizeable fee for a player who joined the Shrews from Northampton in the summer on a three-year deal.

That scenario could well hinder the Blues’ interest, especially considering Jackett last week revealed he was anticipating dealing mainly in loans during the January window.

Still, it is understood Pompey are continuing to look at Pierre, a powerful centre-half who has also seen service with Wycombe and Brentford.

Aaron Pierre was last season named as the 2018-19 Chronicle & Echo Cobblers supportersplayer of the year. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

He made 141 appearances and scored nine times for the Chairboys after initially recruited on loan from Brentford by boss Gareth Ainsworth.

Pierre left Adams Park for Northampton in July 2017 having rejected a new deal and following an unsuccessful Bristol City trial.

Signing a three-year contract, he featured 68 times and scored eight goals in two seasons, winning their 2018-19 Chronicle & Echo Cobblers supporters’ player of the year.

That convinced Shrewsbury to swoop for Northampton’s skipper this summer, securing him for an undisclosed fee.

Pierre has this season made 21 appearances for 11th-placed Shrewsbury, lining up against the Blues in this season’s opener, which the hosts won 1-0.

Norwich loanee Sean Raggett presently features as Pompey’s left-sided centre-half.

Jackett’s other centre-half options are Christian Burgess, Paul Downing, Oli Hawkins and Tom Naylor.