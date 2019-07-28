Have your say

Pompey are mourning the deaths of former players Brian Carter and Sammy Chapman.

The ex-Blues team-mates have passed away aged 80 and 81 respectively.

Chapman, who died on Wednesday,moved to Fratton Park from Mansfield for £8,000 in February 1958 after netting 17 goals at Field Mill during that season.

In total, the Belfast-born wing half scored 11 goals in 58 appearances before returning to the Stags in December 1961.

Chapman, who was included in Northern Ireland’s 1958 World Cup squad, had two spells as manager of Wolves after ending his playing career.

Carter, who past away last Sunday, moved to the Blues from Weymouth and was handed his debut on the final day of the 1957-58 campaign in a 2-0 loss to Sunderland.

The half-back made 51 outings before leaving for Bristol Rovers in the summer of 1961, while he’d go on to represent Bath City.