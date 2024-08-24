Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Your round-up of the latest stories surrounding Pompey and their Championship rivals.

Portsmouth’s difficult start to the season continues on Saturday afternoon as they make the long journey north to promotion-chasing Middlesbrough. John Mousinho’s side have already gone toe-to-toe with Leeds United and Luton Town, taking a point from each, with the baptism of fire continuing at the Riverside Stadium after a 12-year spell without Championship football. And the travelling side will be without Sammy Silvera, who is ineligible against his parent club.

Mousinho does have a couple of fresh faces to choose from, with goalkeeper Nicolas Schmid and midfielder Abdoulaye Kamara both registered in time to feature at Boro. Twenty-year-old Harvey Blair isn’t thought to be available though, having joined from Liverpool after the Friday 12pm deadline. Anticipation is mounting ahead of another big Championship weekend and The News has rounded up some of the latest stories from across the division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edmundson blow

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey have suffered a blow in their pursuit of George Edmundson with the defender not expected to join Mousinho’s side. BBC Sport journalist Andrew Moon reports a move for the Ipswich Town defender is ‘not impossible but not that likely’ with less than a week until the summer transfer window closes.

Edmundson was of interest to Pompey in January before eventually deciding to stay and help Ipswich win promotion to the Premier League, but the 27-year-old is out-of-favour at Portman Road and could look to find more regular football elsewhere. speculation over a move to Fratton Park resurfaced earlier this summer but it seems that is now unlikely.

Moon does not go into any detail as to why a move looks unlikely, but replied to a comment saying: “This would rely on Edmundson being available which may not happen”. He also adds that a loan move for West Ham United’s Freddie Potts could go either way, while Brighton and Hove Albion’s Mark O’Mahony is ‘definitely a possibility’.

Leeds deal close

Leeds United are closing in on a second signing in quick succession with reports of a loan deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon. Fabrizio Romano claims Solomon is due in West Yorkshire for medical tests this weekend ahead of securing a season-long loan move, having rejected the chance to join Spanish top-flight side Getafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds kicked off a busy final week of transfer business with the £10million arrival of Largie Ramazani from UD Almeria and look to be further boosting their attacking unit. Manager Daniel Farke also expects reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back, having seen more than £120m of talent leave earlier this summer.

Solomon has been on the fringes of first-team action since joining Tottenham on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, but impressed on loan at Premier League side Fulham recently. The 25-year-old can play across the attacking unit and is expected to be available for the visit of Hull City to Elland Road next weekend. Leeds picked up their first win of the season on Friday evening, with goals from Brenden Aaronson and Dan James securing a 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday.