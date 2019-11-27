Have your say

Pompey are weighing up an Aston Villa comeback for Jack Whatmough.

The Blues’ reserves head to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Friday for Premier League Cup action (7pm).

Pompey are contemplating granting Jack Whatmough a comeback against Aston Villa on Friday. Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett admits Whatmough is in his thoughts for the fixture, as he eyes a December playing return for the central defender.

The 23-year-old has been sidelined since sustaining a cartilage tear in his left knee against Doncaster in February.

Initially it was feared he would be out of action for the remainder of 2019, with an absence instead approaching 12 months.

However, Whatmough has been back in training for a fortnight.

Jackett is currently mulling over granting him an appearance against Villa later this week.

Although a specially-arranged reserve-team friendly for another date next month remains an alternative.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I did think about that one (Villa) to be honest with you and it's something I will consider over the next few days.

‘He’s not far off and it’s a consideration, definitely.

‘If not, it will be a game we’ll arrange for him. Through December it does look like those type of matches are what’s needed and it is on our to-do list.

‘I will weigh it up and speak to the physio.

‘Looking at how Jack has trained, even this week, he looks ready.’

Whatmough was in fine form before last term’s injury setback, making 30 appearances and ahead of Christian Burgess in the side.

This season, the Blues have employed Burgess, Paul Downing, Tom Naylor, Sean Raggett, Brandon Haunstrup and Oli Hawkins in centre-half roles.