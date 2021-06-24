Portsmouth new boy Clark Robertson's response to injury doubters as former Aberdeen and Blackpool man lays down target following Rotherham United arrival

The new arrival is adamant he can play week in, week out for Danny Cowley’s side next term after an injury-affected 18 months.

Robertson’s arrival boosted Blues fans hungry for transfer additions this week, as he sealed a two-year deal after leaving Rotherham following their relegation from the Championship.

The 27-year-old fits the bill as the kind of ball-playing defender Cowley wants to put into the spine of his team, as Pompey aim to make it to the Championship at the fifth attempt.

To do that, Robertson will have to put a difficult period impacted by various issues including a stress fracture of his foot behind him.

After turning down other League One options as well as SPL side Aberdeen and options in the continent, the left footer believes he is well placed to do just that.

Robertson said: ‘There were a few clubs interested in me, but as soon as I got off the phone to Danny Cowley I was buzzing at the opportunity to join Portsmouth.

‘The plans were a big draw, but so was the opportunity to play at Fratton Park in front of those fans. That was a big thing for me.

‘Everything about it ticked the boxes for me - big club, good manager and big fanbase.

‘It’s been a stop-start 18 months for me, but I’m clear of all injuries and it’s the best I’ve felt going into a pre-season for a few years now.

‘I probably had a bit of bad luck along the way, where I had a stress fracture of my foot 18 months ago.

‘I tried to let it heal naturally, which it did to an extent, but then in one game a player jumped up for a header and landed on my foot his with studs and it cracked again.

‘It was something you couldn’t legislate for, and there were niggles since then which made it stop-start.

‘But since the season’s stopped I’ve not needed much of a break because I’ve not played much football, so I’ve been keeping myself fit and I feel I’m ready to go into pre-season.

‘I’m definitely glad I’ve signed now because it means I’m going to get a full pre-season under my belt, and can hopefully start the season feeling good.

‘I’m completely confident I can go into next season and be able to play play week-in, week-out.

‘I played 140 games in three seasons at Blackpool and hardly missed a game.

‘That’s what I’m desperate to get back to - and I believe I can do that.’

Robertson explained he was impressed with the thoroughness of Pompey’s preparations for him, as the sports science team put in place plans to ensure there are no injury setbacks.

Now the focus is on joining his new team-mates for pre-season training on Monday, and hitting the ground running at his new club.

Robertson added: ‘I’d be worried if it was the same recurring injury I’ve had, but it’s been a bit of everything.

‘Hopefully I’m over the problem now and the plan Danny Cowley, the physio and sports scientist have in place for me will allow me to get back to my best.‘They’re understanding of where I am and where I’ve been over the last 18 months.

‘I think they will look after me. It’s about getting myself fit and ready to play every Saturday - coming to Portsmouth will allow me to do that.

‘Now I just can’t wait to get started.’

