Ross McCrorie savoured his Pompey arrival and vowed: This is the right club for me.

McCrorie tonight sealed his season-long stay at Fratton Park from Scottish giants Rangers, with an option to buy.

The Blues pulled off a coup to land the 21-year-old in the face of incessant late interest from Sunderland and a host of other clubs.

McCrorie explained he felt Pompey was the right place to continue his development in the game instead of opting to move to the Stadium of Light.

He said: ‘I’m glad to get it all sorted.

Ross McCrorie celebrates his move to Pompey. Picture: Portsmouth FC

‘I’m really happy with the move and I’m joining a big club who want to progress to the Championship. It’s a great move for all parties.

‘I became aware of the interest a couple of weeks ago along with a lot of other clubs.

‘Pompey was the one which stood out to me, though, after speaking to the manager.

‘Sunderland came in for me and wanted me to sign, but I just felt that Pompey was the right fit.

‘Sunderland came in when I was about to do a medical. They tried to sweep in and get things sorted, but I thought Pompey was the best fit.

‘We just missed out last season and there is a good group of players here who are going to be up there challenging.

‘I spoke to the manager, and chief executive Mark Catlin - and they were great with me.

‘I was shown around and all the boys made me feel welcome. The captain shook my hand straightaway.

‘I feel really welcome here.’

McCrorie bolsters Pompey’s options in the middle of the park where the 6ft 3in man will bring power and presence.

With the Blues having an option to buy there is the possibility of a permanent stay on the south coast, but the Scottish under-21 international isn’t looking towards the long term yet.

McCrorie added: ‘I’m concentrating on my football now and we’ll see what happens at the end of the season.

‘The manager at Rangers said I could’ve stayed there and played the same amount of games as last season, but I want to play week-in, week-out.

‘I played a good number of games last year, but I want to be a regular - one of the main men.

‘When Pompey came along they made a big call for me. I’m grateful to them and Kenny Jackett for that.’