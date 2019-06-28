Have your say

Sean Raggett is confident his injury woes are behind him.

The centre-back became Pompey's fifth signing of the summer after arriving on a season-long loan from Norwich on Thursday.

Raggett also spent last term away from Carrow Road at Rotherham.

The 25-year-old made just 10 appearances for the Millers, though, as they were relegated from the Championship.

Highly regarded when he was fit, a recurring ankle problem meant he didn’t make a single outing after January 26.

But Raggett stressed it was the first campaign of his career that he was plagued by setbacks.

Sean Raggett. Picture: Colin Farmery/ Portsmouth FC

And the former Lincoln ace insisted he’s fully recovered and raring to go.

‘I was a bit unfortunate last season,’ said Raggett.

‘A lot of people have said I’m injury prone – I’ve never had an injury previously in my career up until last season.

‘Early on, I got an ankle injury. I came back from it, played a couple of games and then did the same injury again.

Sean Raggett is put through his paces during Pompey pre-season training. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘Maybe it wasn’t quite recovered and I was a little bit too eager to come back.

‘For the first injury, my studs got caught in the ground as I was clearing the ball. My body went over but my foot stayed in the same place, so I fractured a bone in my ankle.

‘For the second injury, someone basically came in and smashed me right on the point it had previously broken.

‘As I said, I've never had a muscle injury or anything like that. I think I was just a bit unfortunate last season.

‘But I am feeling good now. My ankle feels strong and hopefully there’re no concerns with it next season.’

Raggett has had two training sessions with his new Pompey team-mates – and came through both unscathed.

He added: ‘I’ve done a lot of rehab with the physios at Norwich and on my own.

‘You never quite know in your head whether you’re over it until you do that first training session.

‘We did a lot of sharp, short movement in training and the ankle feels fine.

‘It felt good to get through it with no real issues.’