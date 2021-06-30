The midfielder signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park following his arrival from Millwall last week.

Williams brings a wealth of Championship experience with him, along with League One promotion with the Lions in 2017.

But at the age of 34, there have been some sections of supporters doubting whether the former Republic of Ireland international still has enough miles on the clock remaining.

Shaun Williams during Pompey pre-season training. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

However, Williams emphatically scotched those claims, having made more than 100 second-tier appearances in the past three seasons.

The former MK Dons man stressed that he lives the lifestyle required in the modern game for players to prolong their careers.

Williams said: ‘I feel healthy, I feel fit. I do everything that I can to prolong my career because it is obviously a short career.

‘You've got to train right, eat right and rest right. Luckily enough, I do that anyway so it's down to your own personal professionalism to get the most out of your career.