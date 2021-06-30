Portsmouth new-boy Shaun Williams gives emphatic response to anyone believing he's past best aged 34
Shaun Williams has insisted his best days are nowhere near behind him as he targets playing a key role in Pompey's latest promotion bid.
The midfielder signed a one-year deal at Fratton Park following his arrival from Millwall last week.
Williams brings a wealth of Championship experience with him, along with League One promotion with the Lions in 2017.
But at the age of 34, there have been some sections of supporters doubting whether the former Republic of Ireland international still has enough miles on the clock remaining.
However, Williams emphatically scotched those claims, having made more than 100 second-tier appearances in the past three seasons.
The former MK Dons man stressed that he lives the lifestyle required in the modern game for players to prolong their careers.
Williams said: ‘I feel healthy, I feel fit. I do everything that I can to prolong my career because it is obviously a short career.
‘You've got to train right, eat right and rest right. Luckily enough, I do that anyway so it's down to your own personal professionalism to get the most out of your career.
‘I'm 34 but I don't feel like I'm 34. I still feel like I am four years younger so it's great to be able to keep doing it and play.'