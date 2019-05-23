Have your say

Pompey have not made a move for ex-target Mo Eisa.

That’s despite Bristol City manager Lee Johnson revealing he has received several bids for the striker.

Mo Eisa. Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Blues were in a lengthy £1m pursuit of Eisa from Cheltenham Town last season, after he scored 25 goals for the League Two side during 2017-18.

It proved unsuccessful, though, with the Sudan-born marksman moving to Ashton Gate.

However, Eisa endured a difficult maiden season at the Robins. He was well down the pecking order, failing to score in just six appearances.

Johnson admitted City have had offers for the 24-year-old and conceded he could depart.

But despite Kenny Jackett wanting to ‘freshen up’ his front line, he insisted Pompey have not and don’t plan to lodge an enquiry for Eisa.

The Blues boss said: ‘We haven’t enquired about Mo Eisa.

‘We definitely did last year when he was coming out of League Two, but it quickly went away.

‘We were definitely interested but it quickly went out of our remit.

‘We haven’t revisited it this summer and nor will we be.

'It won’t be one we’ll be coming into now, even wage wise it wouldn’t be possible.’