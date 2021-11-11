Former Pompey boss Kenny Jackett at Wembley after the Blues' Papa John's Trophy defeat at the hands of Salford City

That’s after the Blues were allocated a place in Southern Section Draw B of the Papa John’s Trophy, alongside the former Fratton Park manager’s Leyton Orient side.

Jackett is guaranteed to be spared an awkward PO4 return – eight months after receiving his Pompey marching orders – with the O’s set to play their round of 32 fixture at home after topping their respective qualifying group.

But there’s every chance the Blues could travel to Brisbane Road as their second-placed finish behind Sutton United means their next game in the competition will be away from Fratton Park.

Only eight teams occupy each draw group, with Exeter, Swindon and Cambridge United joining the O’s in knowing their next game will be on home soil.

Accompanying Pompey as runner-ups in the same pot – and so destined to be on the road next time out – are Colchester, MK Dons and Walsall.

In total there are four draw groups, with two from the south and two for teams in the north.

Jackett’s last Blues match in charge came in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The rearranged 2020 final against Salford was rescheduled for March of this year because of the pandemic.

However, he was unable to guide his then Pompey side to a second successive Trophy title as the Blues lost 4-2 on penalties after the game finished goalless after full-time and extra-time.

The former Wolves and Rotherham boss was then relieved of his duties – much to many of the Fratton faithful’s delight – less than 24 hours later, with Pompey seventh in the table.

His successor at Fratton Park, Danny Cowley, saw his Blues troops scrape into the knockout stages of the Papa John’s Trophy thanks to a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace on Tuesday night.

That stretched Pompey’s current unbeaten run to five games going into Saturday’s League One trip to Wycombe.

At present, the Blues are 14th in the league, with Leyton Orient sixth in League Two.

The draw for the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy takes place on Saturday on Sky Sports after their showing of the Port Vale v Bradford game (kick-off midday).