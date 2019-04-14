The Fratton faithful are buoyant after Pompey made it five successive League One wins to maintain the push for automatic promotion.

Kenny Jackett’s troops recorded a 4-1 triumph over relegation-threatened Rochdale to leave them two points off the top two.

Oli Hawkins’ header, captain Brett Pitman’s penalty – both in the first-half – were followed by goals from substitute Gareth Evans and Jamal Lowe after the restart.

That helped fourth-placed Pompey move level on points with Sunderland, in third, following their 5-4 defeat at the hands of Coventry.

Jackett’s troops now find themselves two points off second-placed Barnsley – and they have a game in hand.

Now with five games remaining, the Fratton faithful are full of confidence.

Jamal Lowe celebrates his goal in the win over Rochdale. Picture by Joe Pepler

Here’s what the Blues supporters had to say on social media following the win over struggling Dale:

@JaMBiE72588390 - Now if we want to get promoted, we have to show we can beat the tastier sides. The team has come together well, now performance must follow – it’s our time to become a Championship club looking to make it back into the Premiership (where we belong)

@peanut_Fletch95 - Five cup finals... let’s do it

@michaelduke14 – Let’s take them one game at a time pup

@84Knight - Totally in our own hands now

@johnhorneartist - Yes, get in there. Well done lads winning by four goals to one. Brilliant win Pompey. You've done us fans so proud. Yipeeeeee.

@barrypompey5183 - What a win, we could get 95 points! Luton can get 99, Barnsley 94 and Sunderland 95. Let’s hope Chaplin is either injured or not allowed to play against us after scoring the winner, but it’s looking a bit like 2017 with us on a run! But watch Charlton who are one point behind!

@hazzayt - Sunderland lost and with a game in hand we're on our way up

@MrBruzon - Check out how tight it is at the top... This league looks wide open again. #PlayUpPompey #Pompey #PortsmouthFC good result today

@2008Pompey - Five wins from promotion. All in Pompey’s own PUP