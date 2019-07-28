Michael Eisner has a 10-year plan to turn Pompey into a global brand.

The Blues owner has outlined a desire to guide the club back into the Premier League in the next decade and elevate their recognition across the world.

But Eisner has underlined his plan to do so without recklessly throwing money into building their standing.

The former Disney chief executive has reiterated his view he’s acquired an asset with a huge history in a city with gravitas.

Now the plan is to repeat the rise of Anaheim Angels baseball who won the World Series under his guidance.

Eisner said in an interview with www.dailymail.co.uk: ‘My son said to me that we ought to find a very famous team that had fallen on hard times and build it back.

‘The Queen christened the Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier in Portsmouth. It’s the second most bombed city in the Second World War after London. It’s been a naval centre since Richard the Lionheart. It’s a very important city

‘I guess you could say we have a ten-year plan which would be to end up back in the Premier League.

‘I know that buying your way in doesn’t work. That’s never been my strategy in business. I just have never heard of a business where the goal was to lose money.

‘The British football reality is not a reality that I accept. The strategy is development. It’s all about talent. We want to run it so that they do not get into the situation that they got in before.

‘We are all right having a lot of testosterone on the pitch but in the boardroom we have got to control ourselves. It’s about being sensitive to the fans but not over-reacting to any individual loss.

‘At Disney we ran the Anaheim Angels baseball team that was in trouble and we ended up winning the World Series.

‘Portsmouth, over the next decade, if we do it well, we will hopefully be a team appreciated globally.’